Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.82. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider David Michael Clark sold 8,493 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $102,170.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 369,835 shares of company stock worth $4,633,162 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 812,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 71.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.