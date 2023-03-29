Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,814,000 after purchasing an additional 297,558 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $239.22. 1,176,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,482,594. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.30 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.77 and its 200-day moving average is $254.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

