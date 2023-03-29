American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Shares Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors owned about 0.07% of American Well worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Well by 1,018.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,963,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 2,698,200 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in American Well by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 11,867,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,851,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,742 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Well news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Shepardson sold 20,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,091,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 136,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $326,899.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,327,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,646 over the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Well from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America raised American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of AMWL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.29. 166,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,806. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 97.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

