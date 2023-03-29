American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Short Interest Update

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Business Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of American Business Bank stock opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. American Business Bank has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include deposit services, treasury management, credit services, consulting and referral services, personalized banking, and international banking. The company was founded by Robert F. Schack, Robin C. Paterson, Trent D.

