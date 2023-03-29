Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 178.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Alvotech in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Alvotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alvotech in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Serengeti Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Alvotech by 23.1% in the third quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Alvotech stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. Alvotech has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

About Alvotech

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

