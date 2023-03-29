Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
AIF traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,746. The stock has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,794.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$41.27 and a twelve month high of C$61.60.
In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.
