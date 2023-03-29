Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AIMC. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Loop Capital cut Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.54. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $32.18 and a 1 year high of $62.01.

Altra Industrial Motion Announces Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

Institutional Trading of Altra Industrial Motion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. CWM LLC raised its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Stories

