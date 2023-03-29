AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALA. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price target on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.93.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas Price Performance

ALA stock traded up C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.06. The company had a trading volume of 243,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,935. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.37. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.