Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVEW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the February 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Alpine Acquisition Stock Down 12.9 %

REVEW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. 1,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,724. Alpine Acquisition has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.