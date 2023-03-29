Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ALPA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of ALPA opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 238,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 216,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 173,684 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 69,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $534,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses to source, acquire, and manage a business in the healthcare industry in the United States.

