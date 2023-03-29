Algorand Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $92.52 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.57 billion and $92.52 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00039920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00017758 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,329,533,444 coins and its circulating supply is 7,121,971,093 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

