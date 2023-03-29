Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1499 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Akbank T.A.S.’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Down 4.0 %

OTCMKTS:AKBTY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 1,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,100. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akbank T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.

Further Reading

