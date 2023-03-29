AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Up 97.2% in March

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the February 28th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AirTrip Stock Performance

AirTrip stock remained flat at C$13.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. AirTrip has a 12-month low of C$13.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.00.

Get AirTrip alerts:

AirTrip Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

AirTrip Corp. engages in the online travel agency business in Japan. The company operates AirTrip, a travel platform. It also engages in IT offshore development, inbound travel agency/ Wi-Fi rental, media, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as Evolable Asia Corp. and changed its name to AirTrip Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for AirTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.