AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Up 97.2% in March

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the February 28th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
AirTrip Stock Performance
AirTrip stock remained flat at C$13.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. AirTrip has a 12-month low of C$13.00 and a 12-month high of C$13.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.00.
AirTrip Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AirTrip (EOVBF)
