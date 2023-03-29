AirBoss of America Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of BOS opened at C$7.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.40. The stock has a market cap of C$203.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.59, a P/E/G ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.89. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$5.62 and a 12 month high of C$36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOS. Cormark upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

About AirBoss of America

In other news, Senior Officer Edward Kiell sold 15,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total transaction of C$85,798.44. 35.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.