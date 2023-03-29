Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the period. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,125,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.89, for a total value of $130,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,588,003.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,053,285 shares of company stock worth $255,776,553 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,135,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

