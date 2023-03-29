Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Boosted by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $29,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 25,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.87. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

