Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Holdings Raised by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $273.54 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.88 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.82 and a 200-day moving average of $282.87. The stock has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.45.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

