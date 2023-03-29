Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th.

In other news, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 13,034 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $188,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,449.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 14,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $220,460.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,743,537.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 13,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $188,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,449.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,804 shares of company stock worth $998,237. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agiliti by 3,037.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,202 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,815,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,706,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after buying an additional 418,945 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $281.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.42 million. Agiliti had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agiliti will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti, Inc engages in manufacturing, management, maintenance, and mobilization of mission-critical, regulated, reusable medical devices. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

