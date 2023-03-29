Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Agile Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $11.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Agile Therapeutics
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.