Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Short Interest Update

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 225,700 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 783,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Agile Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

