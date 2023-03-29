Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.88.
Several analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
