Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on AGLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 393,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 290,049 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

