Advisor Resource Council Sells 661 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.27. The stock had a trading volume of 600,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,232. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

