Advisor Resource Council Reduces Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 15,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LH traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.05. 105,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,536. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.37 and its 200-day moving average is $232.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $280.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading

