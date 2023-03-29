Advisor Resource Council Has $398,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

XAR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.39. 22,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,436. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $91.37 and a one year high of $127.90.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.