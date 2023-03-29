Advisor Resource Council Has $340,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 49,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 57.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,599. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

