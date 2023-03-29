Advisor Resource Council Boosts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.06. The company had a trading volume of 670,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,090. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 target price (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.