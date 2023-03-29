Adshares (ADS) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Adshares has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Adshares coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00003082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $32.92 million and approximately $125,584.14 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00009570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004593 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 37,619,698 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol designed to provide blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. Adshares is a self-contained ecosystem with interconnected components, the main ones being the blockchain and the protocol. Here, the blockchain is responsible for the transmission of payment transactions, while the protocol stands for transmission of advertising information that operates based on the blockchain. The protocol enables advertisers to manage all their digital advertising from one place – and helps creators and publishers to monetize their space in Metaverse, blockchain games, NFT exhibitions, websites and any advertising space in the world (DOOH).

The mission of Adshares is to become the global web3 advertising standard. Available to any media, websites, metaverses, games, social media, VR/AR, and mobile apps.

Adshares is creating infrastructure for decentralized advertising and providing the software to marketers, advertisers, agencies, media companies and the ad tech in general. The monetization is possible by joining the publisher network and making one’s space available as ad placements.

The implementation of our blockchain and software tools are highly scalable for the entire advertising market and may function as the default marketing planning solution for any companies, metaverses, and P2E blockchain games.”

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.