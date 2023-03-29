Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded by Erste Group Bank to “Buy”

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $402.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.05. 1,488,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.31. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after buying an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

