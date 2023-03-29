Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,170 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.76. 560,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $473.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $402.56.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.