Addex Therapeutics (ADXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 30th.

Addex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADXN opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.98. Addex Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.89.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

