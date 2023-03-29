Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.97.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.
