Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 665,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

