Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 224.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABOS remained flat at $4.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 57,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,418. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

