Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $91.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.57.

Shares of ATVI opened at $84.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $85.72.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

