Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $91.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
ATVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.57.
Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ATVI opened at $84.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $85.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Activision Blizzard
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.