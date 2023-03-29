Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 882.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,695,000 after acquiring an additional 893,091 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJR opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.74 and its 200 day moving average is $97.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

