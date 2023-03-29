Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 412 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 834,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,539,000 after acquiring an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 409,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 326,780 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $866.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

