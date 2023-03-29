Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after acquiring an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,742,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $20,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.63.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,023.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,798 shares in the company, valued at $318,918.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $288,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,929.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,069 shares of company stock worth $650,996 and sold 35,740 shares worth $2,825,750. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

