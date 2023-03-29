Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acer Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 123,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,512. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 216.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 529,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

