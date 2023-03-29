Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $0.71. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 149,349 shares traded.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acer Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 529,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.