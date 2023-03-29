Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.91. The stock had a trading volume of 435,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,497. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

