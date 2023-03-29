abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Plans GBX 2.60 Dividend

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Price Performance

ASCI opened at GBX 254.81 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market cap of £56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.55 and a beta of 1.00. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 216 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($3.77).

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

