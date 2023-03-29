abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI) Plans GBX 2.60 Dividend

abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust plc (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Price Performance
ASCI opened at GBX 254.81 ($3.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 261.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 245.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company has a market cap of £56.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.55 and a beta of 1.00. abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 216 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 307 ($3.77).
abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Stories
- 3 Undervalued Dividend Payers For Volatile Market Conditions
- 3 More Downgrades To Put On Your Buy List
- Triple-Digit Gains Are In Store For The Lovesac Company
- 3 Oversold Large Caps With Rebound Potential
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.