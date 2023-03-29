abrdn European Logistics Income (LON:ASLI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $66.00

abrdn European Logistics Income plc (LON:ASLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66.44 ($0.82), with a volume of 834607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.40 ($0.85).

abrdn European Logistics Income Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £274.51 million, a PE ratio of 578.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.92.

abrdn European Logistics Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. abrdn European Logistics Income’s payout ratio is currently 4,166.67%.

abrdn European Logistics Income Company Profile

abrdn European Logistics Income plc invests in logistic real estate properties in Europe. Its property portfolio includes mid-box and urban logistics warehouses. As of December 31, 2021, the company's property portfolio comprised 23 assets located across five European countries. The company was formerly known as Aberdeen Standard European Logistics Income PLC and changed its name to abrdn European Logistics Income plc in January 2022.

