Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, an increase of 70.3% from the February 28th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 88,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 192,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 93,853 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $518,000. 23.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 394,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $3.44.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

