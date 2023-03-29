AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,486,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $158.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 89.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Wolfe Research lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.12.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

