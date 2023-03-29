Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,346 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,495 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.5 %

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average is $104.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.93.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

