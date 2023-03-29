AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) VP Sells $657,984.18 in Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 11,959 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $657,984.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AAR Stock Down 0.3 %

AIR stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 279,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.58.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AAR in the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AAR by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

