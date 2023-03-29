A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.48

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 887430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
