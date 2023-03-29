A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.48

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.48 and last traded at $8.64, with a volume of 887430 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMKBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Danske upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 25.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Increases Dividend

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $2.2074 dividend. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.64%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.