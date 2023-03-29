A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 10.60 Per Share

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is a positive change from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

A.G. BARR Stock Down 0.8 %

LON BAG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 505 ($6.20). The stock had a trading volume of 235,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,963. The stock has a market cap of £565.75 million, a PE ratio of 1,641.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.33. A.G. BARR has a 1 year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 595.82 ($7.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 540.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 509.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

