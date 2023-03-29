6,032 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,285,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,889,859. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

