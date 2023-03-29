4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Up 5.7%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.67. 10,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 341,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,902,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,101,546.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David Kirn sold 10,899 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $218,306.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,902,224 shares in the company, valued at $38,101,546.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,144 shares of company stock valued at $638,910 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

