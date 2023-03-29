4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Up 5.7%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.75 and last traded at $17.67. 10,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 341,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.59.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
See Also
