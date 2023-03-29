44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after buying an additional 1,809,055 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,688,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,233 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,361 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. 98,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,265. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

