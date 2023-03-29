44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 440.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 842.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $473,810.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at $915,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock worth $8,045,547. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.45.

NYSE:SRE traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.36. 234,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

